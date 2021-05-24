The Darlingtons – ‘Decades Dance’ album review

The Darlingtons – Decades Dance

[rating:4/5]

You may remember a few months ago I named Taunton band The Darlingtons as my favourite new band – and just to prove what a good judge of music I am here’s their debut album Decades Dance, which is amazing:

Decades Dance, out now on indie label Ordered Records, is exactly what I was hoping for from The Darlingtons – a blisteringly emotional set of songs full of huge choruses and engaging guitar lines. Their ability to create a strung out, mellow atmosphere which threatens to burst into life at any point builds a great tension throughout Decades Dance, and is what sets The Darlingtons apart as one of the most exciting new bands around.

I won’t go into a full-blown review of the album, because you can listen above and make up your own minds. Let me know what you think of Decades Dance in the comments below….



