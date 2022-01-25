What’s that you hear? Fresh, exciting, interesting new music? If indie music really is dead and buried, someone forgot to invite The Cast Of Cheers to the funeral.
This infectious debut single from the brilliantly named Dublin four-piece promises great things from their forthcoming debut album proper – which is set for release later this year – and has already started to gain them mass attention thanks to the likes of Zane Lowe and Fearne Cotton championing it on Radio 1.
‘Family’ is out on February 20, and The Cast Of Cheers are set to embark on a debut UK tour – co-headlining with fellow up-and-comers Theme Park.
The Cast Of Cheers tour dates:
January
26 – Hoxton Bar & Kitchen, London w/ Theme Park, Man Without Country, Citizens
31 – White Heat @ Madame Jojo’s. London
February
27 – Art School, Glasgow
28 – Electric Circus, Edinburgh
29 – Cockpit, Leeds
March
1 – Bodega, Nottingham
2 – Charlie Browns, Luton
3 – Temple, Birmingham
4 – Deaf Institute, Manchester
5 – Louisiana, Bristol * (The Cast Of Cheers only)
6 – Lexington, London
7 – Joiners, Southampton
8 – New Slang, Kingston
The Cast Of Cheers debut album Family announced | All-Noise(2012-04-04 - 4:00 pm)
[…] on record label School Boy Error / Co-operative Music – which will feature previous single ‘Family’ and new single ‘Animals’, which you can listen to […]
The Cast Of Cheers - Animals video | All-Noise(2012-04-13 - 9:26 pm)
[…] follows hot on the heels of debut single ‘Family’ – and should keep the buzz for the album going until its release in June. Leading up to the […]
The Cast Of Cheers - 'Human Elevator' | All-Noise(2012-07-05 - 8:30 pm)
[…] Elevator’ follows previous singles ‘Family’ and ‘Animals’ and confirms The Cast Of Cheers as one of the most exciting purveyors of […]
The Cast Of Cheers - 'Family' | All-Noise(2012-07-26 - 10:12 pm)
[…] singles ‘Family’ and ‘Animals’ showcased their talent for propulsive, attention-grabbing indie-pop songs, […]