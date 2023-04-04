The Cast of Cheers Album ‘Family’

Hotly-tipped Irish quartet The Cast of Cheers have announced they will be releasing their debut album Family on June 18. After previously releasing Chariot, a DIY album, for free download last year, the band are now ready with their proper debut album on record label School Boy Error / Co-operative Music – which will feature previous single ‘Family’ and new single ‘Animals’, which you can listen to here:

From what I’ve heard so far from The Cast of Cheers, I think we can expect Family to feature a lot of bouncy and catchy indie-pop that will sit nicely on radio playlists and indie nightclub dance floors. Whether there will be any substance to it after the initial thrill (remember Franz Ferdinand!) is yet to be seen – but I’ll leave that talk to when I review the album!

The Cast of Cheers – Family tracklist

1. Family

2. Posé Mit

3. Human Elevator

4. Animals

5. Palace and Run

6. Goose

7. Go Getter

8. Marso Sava

9. Trucks At Night

10. They Call It A Race