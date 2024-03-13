The Camden Crawl 2012 – 50 more live acts announced…

The Camden Crawl 2012

50 more acts have been announced today for this years Camden Crawl event, which is on across the May Bank Holiday weekend (4 – 6 May).

As previously reported Death In Vegas will be opening this years Camden Crawl, and now the likes of Glasvegas, The Futureheads, Gaz Coombes and The Big Pink have been added to the bill.

As well as music, the three-day event in London’s Camden also boasts performing arts and comedy.

All ‘Early Bird’ tickets are now sold out, but Weekend, Opening Night and Day tickets are still available – click this link for full ticket info: Camden Crawl 2012 Tickets

Check out the full line-up below:



