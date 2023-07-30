The best albums of the 2000’s – according to Reddit

Yesterday a Redditor by the name of dirkdiggin asked his/her fellow Redditors to name their top 10 albums of the 2000’s. Today all of the entries have been collated and a definitive list of what r/music subscribers think are the best albums of the 2000’s has been published.

There’s no major surprises in the list, with Radiohead, The White Stripes, Kanye West, The Strokes and Arcade Fire featuring heavily – but it’s an interesting list and one you could make a great Spotify playlist out of….

Here’s the list in full:

Most popular:

*Radiohead – Kid A

*The Strokes – Is This It?

*Arcade Fire – Funeral

*Kanye West – The College Dropout

Very popular:

*LCD Soundsystem – Sound of Silver

*Gorillaz – Demon Days

*Radiohead – In Rainbows

*The White Stripes – White Blood Cells

*The White Stripes – Elephant

*Queens of the Stone Age – Songs for the Deaf

*Wilco – Yankee Hotel Foxtrot

*Vampire Weekend – Vampire Weekend

*Modest Mouse – Good News for People Who Love Bad News

*Green Day – American Idiot

Popular:

*Eminem – The Marshall Mathers LP

*Sufjan Stevens – Illinoise

*Madvillain – Madvillainy

*MGMT – Oracular Spectacular

*Amy Winehouse – Back to Black

*Daft Punk – Discovery

*Outkast – Stankonia

*Modest Mouse – The Moon& Antarctica

*Arctic Monkeys – Whatever People Say I am, That’s What I’m Not

*Brand New – The Devil and God Are Raging Inside Me

*Phoenix – Wolfgang Amadeus Phoenix

*Interpol – Turn on The Bright Lights

What do you think of this list of the 2000’s best albums? Is there any glaring omissions? Join the discussion in the comments below…