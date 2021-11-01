Stream Ellie Goulding’s Song, “Close To Me” Featuring Swae Lee.

The English Singer and Songwriter, “Elena Jane Goulding” aka Ellie Goulding is back with a new single titled, “Close To Me”. The song features the American Rapper Swae Lee and is a production of the American DJ Diplo.

The song was premiered exclusively at BBC Radio 1 and then after that, it was released publicly and is now available on the digital platforms. The song will appear on Ellie’s upcoming forth studio album. It is the first single yet-released from the LP.

Let me try to sum up the song. First, Diplo has given almost best of him. I love the beat! Second, Swae Lee has played his part like a boss. The Rapper has appeared on a POP song and ended really well. And what about Ellie? My God! what should i say? I mean when Ellie sings, She is golden and you better learn that.

On the first listen I was like, “Yeah, Ellie is back!” just when the song unfolded and she started singing the lyrics, “I don’t wanna be somebody without your body close to me”. And then, when Swae joins her, I must say that is the peak of the song!

Listen To Ellie Goulding’s New Song, “Close To Me”:



What a Comeback. I can’t wait for the upcoming album ’cause after listening to this song i am expecting big from Ellie Goulding.