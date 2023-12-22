Steve Forbert Shares a Lyric Video For, “Tryna Let It Go”. Watch Here:

The American singer and songwriter, “Samuel Stephen “Steve” Forbert”, better known by his name, “Steve Forbert” has shared a latest music video to his song, “Tryna Let It Go” directed by George McMorrow.

The song, “Tryna Let It Go” is taken from Steve’s 19th studio album called, “The Magic Tree”, which he released as memoir called, “Big City Cat: My Life in Folk-Rock”. The album was released back in September.

The recent music video was shot in Keyport by George McMorrow, who just followed the American singer and kept his camera on while he was walking on the streets. They go to a store and then again on the roads. Come-on guys, this video just could not be a thriller, I mean this is just a lyric video. I like it.

Watch the lyric video to Steve Forbert’s, “Tryna Let It Go”:

The American folk singer is currently touring in support of his new album. He has been touring all over the US since September. The tour will be continued till 11 April, 2019. Click on the link to learn more about the tour dates and get the tickets.