Single Review: Listen to The Little Mix’s brand new song “Down & Dirty”

The Little Mix released the 7th single “Down & Dirty” from their recently released studio album “Glory Days” on November 16th, 2016. Why did they release a new track just two days before the official release of their album? They could have waited for a couple days more.
Anyway, “Down & Dirty” is a synth-urban banger the girls have produced. It’s a bop!
“Now I’m a believer, check out the stamps on my Visa / We international divas, better start on making your pizzas” sing the girls. They’re really slamming everyone who didn’t believe in their abilities especially their teachers. “Glad I didn’t listen to my teachers / Teachers teach not to be a dreamer” sings the gorgeous Jesy Nelson. The track is for those who want to live their dreams.
Also, the girls want everyone to play down & dirty. Follow your heart and you can become whatever you wish to be.
It’s a perfect song for the winters and definitely, will give more fame to the girls. I hope Syco don’t mess up this time. I hope this track gets the best music video ever. Otherwise, girls must find another record label because Little Mix working under the record label Syco isn’t doing them any good.