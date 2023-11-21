Single Review: Listen to The Little Mix’s brand new song “Down & Dirty”

The Little Mix released the 7th single “Down & Dirty” from their recently released studio album “Glory Days” on November 16th, 2016. Why did they release a new track just two days before the official release of their album? They could have waited for a couple days more.

Anyway, “Down & Dirty” is a synth-urban banger the girls have produced. It’s a bop!

“Now I’m a believer, check out the stamps on my Visa / We international divas, better start on making your pizzas” sing the girls. They’re really slamming everyone who didn’t believe in their abilities especially their teachers. “Glad I didn’t listen to my teachers / Teachers teach not to be a dreamer” sings the gorgeous Jesy Nelson. The track is for those who want to live their dreams.

Also, the girls want everyone to play down & dirty. Follow your heart and you can become whatever you wish to be.

It’s a perfect song for the winters and definitely, will give more fame to the girls. I hope Syco don’t mess up this time. I hope this track gets the best music video ever. Otherwise, girls must find another record label because Little Mix working under the record label Syco isn’t doing them any good.

Listen: “Down & Dirty” By Little Mix