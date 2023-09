‘Fallout’ takes a few spins to settle in thanks to its gruff, dark indie sound, but once it does it shows its more enjoyable side, with its down and dirty guitar and drum lines and a chorus that just about flips into catchy territory.

Once you get into its ‘test tube baby’ breakdown with the closest the record gets to a riff you’ll find it settling in nicely.

It’s not massively memorable but when you’re with it in the moment you’ll be with it.

(6/10)