Sia’s first single proper, ‘Chandelier’ takes a few listens to really grab you, as its large soaring notes and autotuned undertones struggle to gain traction at first as Sia’s powerful voice is used more for impact than necessarily good music. But her energy and power soon show themselves, and though it lacks the emotion and heartfelt-style of her previous musical contributions such as ‘Titanium’, it’s a good showcase for her style.

Give it a chance; is promising for the singer.

(6.5/10)