Savages announce debut album ‘Silence Yourself’ and stream new single ‘She Will’

Hotly tipped London post-punkers Savages have announced their debut album will be called Silence Yourself and will be released on 6 May through Matador Records.

The album was produced by Johnny Hostile and Rodaidh McDonald (The xx, Adele) and will feature new versions of tracks from last years breakthrough EP, I Am Here.

Savages announced the album with this rather elaborate statement:

SAVAGES is not trying to give you something you didn’t have already, it is calling within yourself something you buried ages ago, it is an attempt to reveal and reconnect your PHYSICAL and EMOTIONAL self and give you the urge to experience your life differently, your girlfriends, your husbands, your jobs, your erotic life and the place music occupies in your life. Because we must teach ourselves new ways of POSITIVE MANIPULATIONS, music and words are aiming to strike like lightning, like a punch in the face, a determination to understand the WILL and DESIRES of the self.

Savages have also released the below stream of new single ‘She Will’:



Here’s the full tracklist for Silence Yourself:

01. Shut Up

02. I Am Here

03. City’s Full

04. Strife

05. Waiting for a Sign

06. Dead Nature

07. She Will

08. No Face

09. Hit Me

10. Husbands

11. Marshal Dear