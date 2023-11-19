Sabrina Carpenter Premieres New Music Video, “Sue Me”. Watch Now:

The American Singer and Songwriter, “Sabrina Carpenter” has recently released her third studio album, “Singular: Act I”. The album was released earlier this month on 9th of November and now she has come with a new music video for a song titled, “Sue Me”. The song is a part of the album.

The Video was directed by Lauren Dunn and was premiered via YouTube on 16th of November.

Well, I think this is the best accompanying video for a song like Sue Me. The song comes with a massive message of self-empowerment. The American Singer wants us to enjoy our time without worrying about what others say about us as she talked to the media about the song and said, “I think it’s empowerment, it’s confidence, it’s being comfortable with yourself regardless of what anybody thinks.”

The New Music Video Features Sabrina’s real life friend, “Joey King”. The Video starts when the Pop Singer hardly gets out of the bed, then enjoys some of the her time in a swimming pool, attends a school class, and makes a court appointment. She looks gorgeous as always.

Watch The Music Video To Sabrina Carpenter’s, “Sue Me”: