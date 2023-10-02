Listen: Parquet Courts make new EP ‘Tally All The Things That You Broke’ available to stream

After reissuing their debut album Light Up Gold earlier this year, Brooklyn-based post-punk band Parquet Courts successfully snagged a wider audience and have become one of the most-hyped new bands around. They obviously feel under pressure to make the most of their 2013 success as they’ve put together an EP of new material and have made it available to stream online.

Called ‘Tally All The Things That You Broke’, the EP features five brand new tracks including the previously released ‘You’ve Got Me Wonderin’ Now‘ and was released via a new band website: www.parkayquarts.com

The EP will be made available for you to own next week, but for now you can stream it all in full just here: