Oasis exhibition of rare photos and memorabilia announced

So yeah, that ‘Chasing The Sun’ announcement from a couple of weeks ago was a bit underwhelming – but today we’ve found out there’s more to this whole 20th anniversary thing than just a bunch of reissues.

‘Chasing The Sun: Oasis 1993 – 1997’ is a free exhibition running from 11-22 April at Londonnewcastle Project Space that will feature: “rare and iconic photographs, artefacts and memorabilia from the early years of Oasis.”

As well as unseen behind-the-scene photographs, the exhibition also includes “iconic instruments played on the early albums (lent by the band members themselves), alongside vintage merchandise, artefacts from the album sleeves and some rarely seen early audio-visual content.”

So if you’re at a loose end in April and you happen to be in the Shoreditch area then it sounds like the exhibition might be worth a quick look. I wouldn’t imagine it’s worth planning a trip to London for though, unless you’re a proper Oasis super-fan.