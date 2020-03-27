Dua Lipa’s “Break my Heart” was released on 25 March, This is the third time in a row that she has managed to pull off another great single.

The song starts with Dua falling hard against her own better judgement “I should’ve stayed home, ‘cause now there ain’t no letting you go,” Dua sings on the chorus. “Am I falling in love with the one that could break my heart?”

The visuals just came out recently and they are as stunning as the song itself. The Video shows Dua in a club scene and a luxury flight bouncing through a variety of steps. The Brit never fails to bedazzle us with look after look.

Along with “Don’t Start Now” and “Physical” it is the perfect package. We can clearly conclude that during this point in time nobody is doing pop better then Dua Lipa. Watch the stunning visuals below

New Single Review+Official MV: Break My Heart By Dua Lipa



