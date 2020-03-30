New Single Review+ Official MV: Kings & Queens By Ava Max

Ava Max strikes back with another single “Kings & Queens”. The pop star made it big last time with her viral hit “Sweet But Pyscho” which was a chart-topper. Her new single is off to a massive start, the song has accumulated 10 million views since it dropped on 12 March. The video is sure to give views an exponential boost, it has been directed by Issac Rentz. The Video takes place in heaven where Ava is shown as Ruler to these dancing warriors.

Ava Takes up many looks during the video, there is fun choreography all over and a guitar solo to top it off. The track is a perfect fit for the lead single of her much-awaited LP(due later this year).“No damsel in distress, don’t need to save me,” the monarch commands on the pre-chorus. “Once I start breathing fire, you can’t tame me.” She carries on to preach female empowerment on the chorus. “If all of the kings had their queens on the throne,” Ava ordains. “We would pop champagne and raise a toast.”Watch the colourful video below.

