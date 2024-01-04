Single: “Gingerbread Man” by Melanie Martinez

Among others, Melanie Martinez also premiered a Christmas-special song last week. The song that Melanie Martinez choose to wish her fans Merry Christmas is titled “Gingerbread Man”. The 20-year old singer from New York premiered the song online via YouTube and SoundCloud along with official artwork for the song. The track is co-produced by Arthur McArthur and Michael Keenan.

“Gingerbread Man” is a good song with powerful rendition from the 20-year old singer. In the chorus, she cries out loud “I need a gingerbread man, the one I’ll feed the gingerbread man, the one I’ll eat”. This sweat and spicy track will definitely inspire you to have a blast this festive season. You can listen to this somewhat creepy and somewhat cute Christmas song below.

Listen to “Gingerbread Man” by Melanie Martinez

