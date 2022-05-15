Music Video: “I Like It” by Cardi B (Watch + Read Review)

Cardi B has premiered the official music video for “I Like It” as she promised a few days back. The music video came out today. After watching the music video, I’ve no doubt that Cardi B has a huge hit at her hands, provided she continues promoting it the way she is doing now. It could be even bigger than her last mega hit “Bodak Yellow“.

“I Like It” features Bad Bunny and J Balvin. The track is the latest single from Cardi’s debut album “Invasion of Privacy”.

When you see the music video, you know it for sure that this music video wasn’t shot recently. It was shot before Cardi B had the baby bump. You can’t see the bump in the video. So what kept her from releasing the music video for so many weeks.

The music video takes you to a Caribbean island. The video has a Latino feel about it. “I Like It” music video also shows us Cardi B in a very summery dress. Since the location supports it, it looks totally cool. You will see her dancing to the beat while rapping her verses with a lot of energy. You will also see the collaborators J Balvin and bad Bunny appearing in the video and dancing like crazy. Watch the music video below.

Watch “I Like It” Music Video by Cardi B