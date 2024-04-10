New Music Video: “Phone Tap” By Rick Ross

MMG seemed too busy promoting Wale’s new album titled “The Album About Nothing” which has put other label artists on low priority list for now. But Rick Ross isn’t the one who is going to wait for MMG to focus back on him. He has released his own music video for his single “Phone Tap” and has successfully got some attention with that. The music video has definitely Rick Ross get some momentum going for his own solo LP “Hood Billionaire” which hit the stores back in 2014.

The music video for Rick Ross’ “Phone Tap” is shot in Geneva where Rick is resting in his luxurious house. This music video definitely goes perfectly in sync with the lyrics and overall concept of the single. The result is a video that will make headlines.

The music video for “Phone Tap” is directed by Ryan Snyder who is known for his concept-videos. Rick Ross, while talking about his latest music video, said that he enjoyed every bit of it and loved the fact that it came out perfect just exactly how he imaged. Snyder is definitely a genius – you only need to watch this video to know. You can watch it below.

Watch “Phone Tap” by Rick Ross