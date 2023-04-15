Music: RCSA – ‘Captain’

Here’s a nice song for those enjoying a relaxed Sunday evening – you never know it may help take your mind off the fact you have to go back to work/school/whatever tomorrow!

RCSA is Ben Mercer, who seems to be a bit of a talented post-dubstep type artist. I’m not a fan of the ‘post-dubstep’ label though really – especially in this case as it doesn’t really do RCSA justice. ‘Captain’ has much more of a populist and accessible feel to it, with a choral element not unlike Florence and the Machine and Foals at their atmospheric best.

‘Captain’ is RCSA’s first single proper, and is out on 30 April. He’s also playing a few dates in London over the coming weeks, here’s the dates if you fancy popping along:

4th April – 93 Feet East (150 Brick Lane)

26th April – Star Of Kings (126 York Way)

16th May – Notting Hill Arts Club (21 Notting Hill Gate)

29th May – The Good Ship (289 Kilburn High Road)

If ‘Captain’ has piqued your interest a bit then here’s a couple of RCSA demo’s from Soundcloud for you (which are brilliant, by the way):



