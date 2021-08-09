Music: “Live Forever” by The Band Perry

The country music trio The Band Perry has a very busy schedule these days. They have just released their new single “Live Forever” on iTunes and radio, and they are scheduled to go live on television for the first time in the band’s history. They will be going live on the hit TV show Good Morning America. On top of all this in the to-do list, The Band Perry is also preparing to release a music video for their single “Live Forever”. With so much to do in a span of a few days, The Band Perry are proving themselves as the real heroes. Hopefully, their new single will find a place among Top 5 on iTunes.

The Band Perry is now releasing tracks from their upcoming studio album. This will be their third studio album and fans are anticipating nothing less than a chart buster. The album, which is yet to get a title, will be released through Republic Nashville sometime this year. Considering that legendary country stars Dann Huff and RedOne are co-producing, there is no doubt that The Band Perry is going to be at its very best.

The single “Live Forever” is the first taste from the country trio’s new album with Dann and RedOne. You are going to recognize signature country vibe but there is enough pop music influence to make it just right for a wider audience. It’s ready to make its way to the Top 40. Listen to the single below.

Listen to “Live Forever” by The Band Perry – Official Lyric Video