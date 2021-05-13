Music: Age Of Consent – ‘Heartbreak’

Dark, bitter-sweet dance music with an 80’s vibe and catchy vocal hook – exactly what we all need on a Sunday evening!

Age Of Consent are experimental production duo Joe Reeves and Darren Cullen, who met at uni in Glasgow and now reside in London banging out hip remixes of the likes of La Roux. Now they are starting to concentrate on their own material. releasing ‘Heartbreak’ on 11 June as the follow up to last years well received debut‘The Beach’.

Age Of Consent – ‘Heartbreak’:

‘Heartbreak’ is that rare kind of dance song that is interesting musically as well as lyrically – reminding me a bit of Violator era Depeche Mode (bold statement I know!). Learn more about Age Of Consent here:

http://www.ageofconsent.co.uk/

http://www.facebook.com/ageofconsentmusic

http://soundcloud.com/ageofconsent



