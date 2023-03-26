Music Video Review: “Rock Bottom” by Hailee Steinfeld Featuring Joe Jonas and DNCE

Hailee Steinfeld has released official music video for her single “Rock Bottom”. The music video isn’t for the original song but it’s a remixed version that Hailee has picked up for this video. This remixed version surprisingly features Joe Jonas and DNCE. The video was premiered on VEVO on March 25 to global audience.

The single “Rock Bottom” is from Hailee’s last year EP “Haiz”. However, the EP has original single and not the remixed one that you listen in this video. Her label didn’t update the EP with this version so if you want to listen to this remixed version of the single, you will need to purchase it separately.

It’s a pop song that talks about the highs and lows of a relationship. It shows us how these ups and lows keep couples hooked on to each other so that they keep coming back for more. This is the entire message in the lyrics.

The music video for “Rock Bottom” has pretty impressive visuals. The video, co-staring John Economou, shows the bright and dark side of being in a relationship. When the video reaches somewhere in the middle, it gets really intense. Hailee and her friends go to a show where they meet DNCE and Joe Jonas. Hailee runs on to the stage to sing “Rock Bottom”with Joe Jonas but that doesn’t go easy with her boyfriend who is pissed at her. Her boyfriend eventually storms out of the venue. Hailee, embarrassed and left alone at the concert, doesn’t feel that way and runs after her boyfriend giving him a ‘sorry’ kiss. Watch the video yourself and see if you can make any sense.

Watch “Rock Bottom” by Hailee Steinfeld

