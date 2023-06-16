Watch: Morrissey Video for Song ‘The Bullfighter Dies’

Update – 16 June

Morrissey has revealed the full studio version of ‘The Bullfighter Dies’ today. Listen to it below…

[divide]

Morrissey seems to be loving the spoken-word videos at the minute.

Last week he debuted the first song from his upcoming new album – the title track ‘World Peace Is None Of Your Business’ – in the form of a classy spoken-word video featuring Nancy Sinatra.

Today the former Smiths man he has followed that up with a similar video for a new track off the album called ‘The Bullfighter Dies’.

As you can probably guess from the title, the song has a strong animal-rights slant – sample lyric: “Hooray, hooray/ The bullfighter dies / And nobody cries/ Because we all want the bull to survive.”

Watch the video for ‘The Bullfighter Dies’:

The new album World Peace Is None Of Your Business is set for release on 14 July via Harvest Records.

See the full tracklist for the album here.