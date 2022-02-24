MØ Delivers “Theme Song (I’m Far Away)”. Stream Here:

The Danish singer and songwriter, “Karen Marie Aagaard Ørsted Andersen” known professionally under her stage name, “MØ” has shared a new song titled, “Theme Song (I’m Far Away)”.

This new song is included on the soundtrack of the upcoming TV show, “Moominvalley”. It is also the theme song of the show. Moreover, the soundtrack features another song by the Danish singer titled, “Northern Lights”.

Apart from being a part of the soundtrack, this new song has got it’s own qualities to be praised. You are gonna love the Danish singer’s voice in this new song. It’s a ballad and a real good one, the production is perfect.

If you ask me, MØ has blessed the upcoming TV show with this catchy number.

Listen to the MØ’s new song, “Theme Song(I’m Far Away)”:

Moominvalley will be released in spring this year. It will be starring, “Taron Egerton”, “Alison Steadman”, “Jennifer Saunders”, “Matt Lucas”, “Rosamund Pike”and “Kate Winslet”.