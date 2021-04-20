Meghan Trainor Posts A 15-Second Snippet of Her Single “Better” – Listen Now

Meghan Trainor has just put her fans on frenzy after posting a 15-second snippet of her new single “Better”. This single will be fourth single to be released from her yet-to-be released album “Thank You”. The album will be released on May 13th according to the record label.

All three songs that we’ve heard from the album so far are indication of things to come. Meghan Trainor is just starting out her career and she has already delivered many radio-friendly songs. Once you listen “Better”, you will have harder time waiting for her album to come out because you’d so desperately want to listen to other songs. She’s a real talent.

The first single that Meghan premiered from this album was “No”. It’s already a smash hit. She followed up her smash hit single with two more singles – both did good on radio. Now this fourth single titled “Better” seems ‘better’ than the last two countdown singles.

This new single “Better” seems to be another hot single from her upcoming album. The single is a collaboration with rapper Yo Gotti who is also recording with the same label. Meghan premiered a 15-second snippet of this single recently through the internet. Stream the snippet below and listen to it yourself to see how good Meghan keeps getting with every new single.

Listen to a 15-Second Snippet of “Better” by Meghan Trainor

A video posted by Meghan Trainor (@meghan_trainor) on Apr 19, 2016 at 1:14am PDT