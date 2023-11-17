Martin Jensen Has Delivered a New Song, “Somebody I’m Not” featuring Bjørnskov

The Danish DJ and record producer, “Martin Jensen” has teamed up with the Danish Singer, “Peter Bjørnskov” who is known professionaly by his name, “Bjørnskov” and has delivered a brand new single titled, “Somebody I’m Not”.

Let me remind you, Marin has appeared in the DJ MAG’s Top 10 DJs of the world for three back to back years and that is the first time for any Danish Dj. He also holds a record of a Million streams on Spotify and that’s definitely what you can’t ignore. So, we can expect BIG from the history-maker Danish Star.

Back to the new song, “Somebody I’m Not” was co-written by Martin Jensen and Peter Bjørnskov with “Lene Dissing” and “Mads Dyhrberg”. It is a follow up to previously released songs(of 2018),”Pull Up” and “16 Steps” which featured the American Singer and Actress,”Olivia Holt”.

Well,this new song comes with a sweet production but to me, it does not sound the dance music. The lyrics say that Martin is trying to be somebody that he is not actually. What is he prentending for? Explore more by streaming the song below!

Listen To The Martin Jensen and Peter Bjørnskov’s Collaboration, “Somebody I’m Not”:



