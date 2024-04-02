March playlist
Stream: March playlist – all the best new music from March 2014

Kicking off with Tame Impala’s dreamy cover of Michael Jackson’s ‘Stranger In Moscow‘ and finishing off with promising new band Sundara Karma, the below playlist is full of cracking new tunes from the month of March.

In between those tracks is a brand new track from The Orwells, De La Soul’s Dilla-produced ‘Vocabulary Spills’, a Daft Punk and Jay Z collaboration called ‘Computerized’, two new Friendly Fires tracks and loads more.

Check it out below and let me know what you think of it in the comments at the bottom…

