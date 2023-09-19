Watch: Manic Street Preachers release lyric video for new single ‘Europa Geht Durch Mich’

Not long now until Welsh legends Manic Street Preachers release their 12th studio album Futurology – the sort of companion piece to last years acoustic album Rewind The Film.

We’ve already heard the lead single ‘Walk Me To The Bridge‘, and now the Manics have followed that up with the lyric video for ‘Europa Geht Durch Mich’ – an interesting track that blends glam-rock stomping with an angry industrial-rock edge and some softly-spoken German courtesy of actress Nina Hoss.

Watch the lyric video for ‘Europa Geht Durch Mich’:

Nina Hoss is one of many interesting collaborations on Futurology, joining the likes of Scritti Politti’s Green Gartside, Georgia Ruth, Super Furry Animals’ Cian Ciarán and Cate Le Bon. There’s also an Erol Alkan remix of ‘Europa Geht Durch Mich’ expected to be revealed soon.

Futurology is out on 7 July.