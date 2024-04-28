Watch: Manic Street Preachers release video for new single ‘Walk Me To The Bridge’

Manic Street Preachers have today launched the promo campaign for their upcoming 12th studio album Futurology with the release of lead single ‘Walk Me To The Bridge’.

The single is a return to the Manics’ patented epic-rock sound, with layers of guitars and a rollicking chorus from James Dean Bradfield. Watch the video for it below:

Futurology is out on 7 July and is apparently inspired by ‘permanent revolution, modern art and Autobahns’. As well as the video for ‘Walk Me To The Bridge’, the Manics revealed the above artwork for the album and the below tracklist, which features contributions from Green Gartside (Scritti Politti), Welsh Music Prize 2013 winner Georgia Ruth, Cian Ciarán (Super Furry Animals) and German film star Nina Hoss.

Futurology tracklist:

01. ‘Futurology’

02. ‘Walk Me To The Bridge’

03. ‘Let’s Go To War’

04. ‘The Next Jet To Leave Moscow’ (featuring Cian Ciaran)

05. ‘Europa Geht Durch Mich’ (featuring Nina Hoss)

06. ‘Divine Youth’ (featuring Georgia Ruth Williams)

07. ‘Sex, Power, Love and Money’

08. ‘Dreaming A City’ (Hugheskova)

09. ‘Black Square’

10. ‘Between The Clock And The Bed’ (featuring Green Gartside)

11. ‘Misguided Missile’

12. ‘The View From Stow Hill’

13. ‘Mayakovsky’