Mac Is Back with Single “What’s the Use?” Stream This Groovy Song Here!

Malcolm James McCormick known as, Mac Miller is an American Singer, Rapper and a Record Producer who has just announced his upcoming album "Swimming" to be released in August. Now the rapper has premiered another groovy track "What's The Use?" lifted from his coming album "Swimming" followed by the releases of "Self-Care" and "Small Words". This hip-hop number is premiered on Monday with the Zane Lowe's World Record.

Mac Miller is not alone here, produced by Pomo, ThunderCat and Dam-Funk are playing with the instruments, and the highlight is Snoop Dogg and Syd with the background vocals to take this song to its best. Miller sings, "I just like having something that comes on and makes people want to move in a different way," and funk is very real and you can feel it right there. All the fans are very pumped up for the Album! All the singles have been great so far. The progression of Mac is one of the coolest things in modern day music. Can't wait for this album.

