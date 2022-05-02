Mac Miller: Songs – STREAM them all here

Mac Miller has premiered not only one but THREE new songs today. The tracks are titled as below.

1. Programs

2. Buttons

3. Small Worlds

The songs came out earlier today on all popular digital platforms. These three new singles will become part of Mac Miller’s upcoming fifth studio album . This album will be official follow-up to rappers 2016 album “The Divine Feminine”.

Although all the three songs are good productions and people are loving them, “Programs” is the single that’s clearly leading the pack. It’s racking up a lot of streams and clearly suggests that fans have absolutely loved this new song. However, the other songs are also performing well. What’s your favorite from these three tracks? Don’t forget to tell us that in the comments below.

With these three songs coming out, we could expect Ariana (his ex) to feature on a track from the album. Why wouldn’t Mac ask her for that? Since both ended their relationship without a fight, I totally feel that a collaboration is coming soon. What do you think?

You can stream all three tracks “Programs”, “Buttons”, and “Small Worlds” below.

Stream “Programs” by Mac Miller

Stream “Buttons” by Mac Miller

Stream “Small Worlds” by Mac Miller