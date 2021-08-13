Looking for a quality sample for your next track?

I love giving useful tips to help artists progress in their career. Today I’d like to talk about a « must-have » of any musician looking for inspiration: samples. Whether it’s drum, bass, lead, percussion… samples are a fantastic way to experiment and enhance your production skills. So, if you are looking for a loop which could completely turn your next track upside down, look at Samplesound. This record label produces top quality sample packs for DJs, producers, and music lovers across the globe.

Their sample pack store is a major help to create songs with fresh and free copyright samples. On their website, you’ll find a ton of high-quality techno and tech house samples created only by top sound engineers and underground DJs. Afro House, Indie Pop, Hip Hop, Deep House, Trap, Minimal… Whatever genre you’re into, their library is surely one of the most practical and efficient to find your next sample sound.

High-quality Music Samples

On top of this, the store offers a comprehensive Artist Series Collection where you’ll find inspiration from the angle of highly regarded producers one the contemporary music scene. Labels such as Deeperfect, Gain Records, Riemann Kollektion and Datacode will help you get your production to the highest levels, even if you are on a tight budget. At SampleSound, you can also find remarkably interesting selection of free samples. That’s good news if you are looking of new sound nuggets. First, because they are free. But most importantly because they have been designed to bring the maximum quality to your next track.

If you’ve already looked for inspiration for a new song on the Internet, you have most certainly noticed that it’s not always easy to find your way around. At SampleSound, you can access to a whole universe of high-quality loops, one shots, presets, FX or construction Kits, ready to take their place in your project.