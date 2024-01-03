Listen To The Noname’s Song, “Song 31” Featuring Phoelix.

The American rapper, “Fatimah Nyeema Warner” who is known professionally by her stage name, “Noname” has shared a new song titled, “Song 31” featuring Phoelix.

On 26th of December, 2018, She announced via social media that she will be releasing new music on the very first day of the year 2019. Well, she kept her promise and has gifted her fans a brand new song.

This new song, “Song 31” is a follow up to her previously released debut album, “Room 25”. The LP was released back in September last year.

Alright guys, truth be told, this song is not a banger in my humble opinion. I mean if you ask me, I just don’t love it. Like, nothing has actually been done that accurate. The song lacks a PERFECT production, but wait, that is just how I think, you can stream the song below.

Listen to the Noname’s new song, “Song 31” feat. Phoelix:

The American rapper has planned and announced a grand tour in support of her debut album throughout the US. It will star on 2nd of January and will last till 16th of March. Click here to learn more about tour details.