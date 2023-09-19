Listen to Single: “Swish Swish” by Katy Perry feat. Nicki Minaj

“Swish Swish” is the new Katy Perry single from her new album “Witness”. This song also features Nicki Minaj.

Katy Perry’s previous single “Bon Appetit” wasn’t received well. It did really bad as a lot of people showed their hate for the song. Many criticized the video and just hated the idea of the video. Katy Perry really needed a new song to help people forget “Bon Appetit” and it’s here now. “Swish Swish” will probably help people forget what Katty Perry did.

This new song “Swish Swish” features Nicki Minaj. This new song could be her next single but as of now, Katty released it as a random countdown song for the album. However, “Swish Swish” would be the new single considering that the previous single failed. Katy and her label want to have a new single that would help Katy promote her upcoming album. I’m sure they will try to make it the biggest song on Katy’s next album.

You can get “Swish Swish” free if you pre-order Katy’s new album now.

This new house-pop song is an empowering song where you will see Katy showing her courage and attitude. She’s not afraid of breaking her relationship. If the other person doesn’t love her or respect her, she will end the relationship without crying about it. Nicki Minaj comes in to sing her killer verse in the mid of the song. She sounds amazing.

It could be the bop of the supper if Katy works on promoting this song on the radio. She should do a music video soon. Time to listen to this new song.

Listen to Swish Swish by Katy Perry ft. Nicki Minaj