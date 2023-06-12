Listen to Single “Give Yourself A Try” by The 1975

Rock band The 1975 are back with a new single titled “Give Yourself A Try”. This new single signals the beginning of a new era for the English rockers. Along with this new single, the band has also announced that they will be releasing their third studio album “A Brief Inquiry Into Online Relationships” later this year. “Give Yourself A Try” is their first serving from this album. Listen to this song after the review and see what The 1975 has to offer in this new era.

This new single “Give Yourself A Try” is an upbeat rock anthem where you will hear Mathew Healy delivering the lyrics comfortably. It’s a life lesson and it sets the tone for things to follow. I’m sure rest of the singles in this album will continue on the theme that the band presented in this first single.

Along with the new single, the English band also premiered the official music video for the song on their YouTube channel. You can watch this music video below. Be sure to ‘like’ the music video so that you send your message of encouragement to the band. We so desperately want to hear more from them.

Listen and Watch Music Video “Give Yourself A Try” by The 1975