Listen to ‘Fernando” by Cher – ‘Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again’ Soundtrack

If you loved the trailer of ‘Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again’, you have more news to feel excited. Cher isn’t contributing to the movie, she has also done her part in the soundtrack with “Fernando”, which will also have its own life as a single.

At 71, Cher is absolutely amazing when it comes to vocals. She didn’t only delivered great-sounding vocals but she also helped Andy Garcia to do well in his feature on the song. It’s amazing what a pop icon around you can do. The outcome is a massive musical and I’m sure Cher already has another hit on her hands.

With everything in perfect place, this new year is already proving to be huge for Cher. She is not only doing new music but she is also working on Mamma Mia! project. Check out her latest rendition below.

Listen to “Fernando” by Cher