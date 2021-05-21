Listen To Single “Flame” By American Idol Winner Laine Hardy

American Idol finale was premiered on TV a couple of days ago and the winner was Laine Hardy. He celebrated his win by giving us his debut single “Flame.”

Laine Hardy is only 18 years old singer who hails from Livingston, Louisiana. He performed country and soulful songs during the competition but surprisingly his first single is a pop anthem.

The debut single is definitely worth listening. The lyrics are deep and have a strong message about being in the darkness and then lighting up your light. It’s about one’s struggle and how to overcome it, which seems like Laine’s personal journey in the American Idol. He lit his light and everyone was able to see his flame – crowning him the winner eventually at the finale.

The track is so good that it’s sitting in the Top Five on iTunes. Give his debut single a try below and I’m sure you’ll want to hear more original music from the 18-year old winner. Watch him perform “Flame” at the American Idol below.

