Listen to an acoustic version of “Meant To Be” by Bebe Rexha

Bebe Rexha has unveiled an acoustic version of her Florida Line assisted single “Meant To Be”. Bebe Rexha has already shown what she is capable of by becoming the first woman to debut at top of Hot Country Songs chart. She achieved this remarkable feat back in December last year. The song is still sitting at the second spot. Now she has decided to breathe air into this song by giving us an acoustic version.

The acoustic version of “Meant To Be” gives us a stripped down version of the original production. Bebe gets a chance to show us her true vocal power in this version and she totally impresses us with her rising vocals. I’m sure this easy-listening version of powerful country anthem will excite everyone. It’s that good.

With this song already performing brilliantly on the charts, Bebe is enjoying a great start to this year. Now that she has decided to keep this song alive, I’m really feeling that she has big plans for 2018.

As of now, this new Bebe single is sitting at top on iTunes. With a lot of streams already, the acoustic version may help Bebe push the song to the next level. Give it a listen below and don’t forget to leave a comment below if you like this reimagined version.

Listen to “Meant To Be” by Bebe Rexha – Acoustic Version