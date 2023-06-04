NO CEREMONY
04 JUN

Listen: NO CEREMONY/// – ‘FEELSOLOW’

Mysterious Manchester band NO CEREMONY/// have released a new radio edit of their awesome track ‘FEELSOLOW’ this evening.

The new version got its debut on Zane Lowe’s Radio 1 show earlier, and is now available to stream online, which you can do just here:

Trancey, soulful electro-pop doesn’t really get much better than that, does it!?

There’s not much by the way of ‘additional information’ regarding the track, and the bands website is still pretty bare, but I’m hoping a new, polished ‘radio edit’ means NO CEREMONY/// might be preparing to announce a debut album. They have a habit of getting my hopes up and then going quiet again though, so I’m not holding my breath!

