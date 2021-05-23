Listen: Disclosure – ‘When A Fire Starts To Burn’

We already know Disclosure’s debut album Settle is going to be one of the best albums of the year thanks to the slickly produced RnB/garage pop singles they’ve been chucking out willy nilly over the last few months. ‘Latch‘, ‘White Noise‘, and ‘You & Me‘ have all made great use of guest vocalists, but now the brothers Lawrence have demonstrated another side of their mixing desk with the sample-heavy club banger ‘When A Fire Starts To Burn’.

Check it out here:

Settle is out on 3 June on PMR Records.