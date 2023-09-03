Watch: Lana Del Rey – ‘West Coast’ video

There’s still no official release date for Lana Del Rey’s upcoming second album Ultraviolence, but we do at least have the first proper track from it in ‘West Coast‘.

Yesterday the official video for ‘West Coast’ went online a day ahead of schedule and was quickly pulled, leaving a lot of empty embeds around the blogosphere. Now we can apparently watch the video without fear of it suddenly disappearing.

The video is typical Lana – very dramatic and stylish based on a loose love story-type narrative. Watch it below:

‘West Coast’ is released on 25 May and can be preordered here: West Coast