Lana Del Rey Shares a song titled, “hope is a dangerous thing for a woman like me to have- but i have it”. Stream here:

The New York based singer and songwriter, “Elizabeth Woolridge Grant” who is known professionally by her stage name, “Lana Del Rey” has shared a new song titled, “hope is a dangerous thing for a woman like me to have- but i have it”.

This new song was co-written by Lana Del Rey with, “Jack Antonoff”. It will be a part of the American singer’s upcoming sixth studio album, “Norman Fucking Rockwell”. The album is supposed to be released on 29th of March, 2019.

The American singer made this song after getting inspired from the

American poet, novelist, and short-story writer, “Sylvia Plath”.

Hope is dangerous thing for a woman like me to have – but i have it is an emotional ballad.

This new song comes with a power, the power of the Lana’s soulful vocals. My gosh! You are simply going to fall in love with this American pop queen after listening to this song.

Listen to the Lana Del Rey’s new song, “hope is a dangerous thing for a woman like me to have – but i have it”:

Lana Del Rey talked to the media about the song when she said, “I hope you enjoy the new song I’m putting out on the ninth it’s called ‘hope is a dangerous thing for a woman like me to have- but i have it.”