Bobby Womack’s duet with US songstress Lana Del Rey, taken from the soul man’s forthcoming album The Bravest Man In The Universe, has been unveiled today. Listen to ‘Dayglo Reflection’ here:

As previously reported, The Bravest Man In The Universe will be released on 11 June and was produced by Blur and Gorillaz front man Damon Albarn.

What do you think of ‘Dayglo Reflection’? Let me know in the comments below….