Listen: La Roux – ‘Uptight Downtown’

La Roux have today released the first single proper from upcoming second album Trouble In Paradise in the shape of ‘Uptight Downtown’.

Following on from the release of ‘Let Me Down Gently’ last week, ‘Uptight Downtown’ is a lot bouncier and upbeat than that – but most importantly it sounds just as exciting.

Listen to ‘Uptight Downtown’ below:

Trouble In Paradise is out on 7 July.

La Roux have also recently announced a UK tour in Novemeber, with up-and-comer Meanwhile on support duties. See below for the full tour dates…

November UK Tour:

06 Glasgow, O2 ABC

07 Leeds, Metropolitan University

08 Birmingham, The Institute

10 Bristol, O2 Academy

14 Norwich, UEA

15 Oxford, O2 Academy

16 Manchester, Ritz