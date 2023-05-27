Listen: La Roux – ‘Uptight Downtown’

La Roux have today released the first single proper from upcoming second album Trouble In Paradise in the shape of ‘Uptight Downtown’.
Following on from the release of ‘Let Me Down Gently’ last week, ‘Uptight Downtown’ is a lot bouncier and upbeat than that – but most importantly it sounds just as exciting.
Listen to ‘Uptight Downtown’ below:
Trouble In Paradise is out on 7 July.
La Roux have also recently announced a UK tour in Novemeber, with up-and-comer Meanwhile on support duties. See below for the full tour dates…
November UK Tour:
06 Glasgow, O2 ABC
07 Leeds, Metropolitan University
08 Birmingham, The Institute
10 Bristol, O2 Academy
14 Norwich, UEA
15 Oxford, O2 Academy
16 Manchester, Ritz