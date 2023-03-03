The Killers and Justin Timberlake are headlining V Festival 2014

The line-up for V Festival 2014 has just been announced, and it’s an American lock-out with Justin Timberlake and Las Vegas band The Killers headlining the two-day event.

Supporting them on the bill are the likes of Lily Allen, Manic Street Preachers, Ed Sheeran, Elbow, Bastille, Rudimental, Blondie, Katy B, Janelle Monae, Miles Kane as well as the special guests Chic feat. Nile Rodgers.

Here’s the full line-up poster for your perusal:

V Festival runs over the weekend of 16 and 17 August at Hylands Park in Chelmsford and Weston Park in Staffordshire. Tickets go on sale this Friday (7 March) at 9am.