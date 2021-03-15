Khalid Music Video “Talk”. Watch Here:

The American singer and songwriter, “Khalid” has shared a new music video for his song, “Talk” directed by Emil Nava. He also performed the song at the American TV Show Saturday Night Live on 9th March.

Khalid worked with the British electronic music duo Disclosure for the song who produced the song for him. The song was co-written by the trio.

The American singer is working on his second studio album called, “Free Spirit”. The LP is expected to be released on 5th of April, 2019. The song Talk will appear on the upcoming album.

The music video is crafted colorful. It sees a few dancers exposing their moves while Khalid trades verses while dancing. He will lounge in different rooms with varying colors.

Watch the music video to Khalid’s song, “Talk”:

Khalid talked to the media about the song and said, “I feel like the perfect pop song for me doesn’t fit into any genre. It is what it is. It’s a feeling, it’s a mood, it’s a moment, it’s whatever I was going through that makes me feel great”.