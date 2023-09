OutKast rapper Big Boi and Cee-Lo feature on a new mix of the title track from Janelle Monae’s latest album The Electric Lady.

The track originally featured Solange as a guest, so this new version – available on special edition copies of the album in the US – is a pretty star-studded affair. Check it out:

In other Janelle news, the pop polymath has covered the Jackson 5’s ‘I Want You Back’ – which is a bit beautiful. Listen to it below: