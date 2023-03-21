Jack U and Florence + the Machine Collaborate For A Song – Listen Snippet

On March 19, a new Jack U song was previewed and to everyone’s excitement, it was featuring Florence + the Machine. You could hear her singing “Constellation around your heart” in the short snippet that Jack U premiered. This new song titled “Constellation” might turn into something new, something that fans haven’t even expected. Chances are good that they will be thrilled by the kind of music they are going to get.

Florence Welsh is fresh from her recent album “How Big, How Blue, How Beautiful” and she has time to do experiments. She recently performed a rock version of Jack U’s “Where Are U Now”. This song originally featured Justin Bieber. Everyone who saw the performance enjoyed it and knew that Florence is trying new type of music.

Although this new collaboration is a surprise for many fans, many already expected a collaboration with Jack U after her performance of “Where Are U Now”. Whether you were surprised or not, Diplo and Skrillex has a new collaborator and we can expect great things to happen in the near future. For now, excite yourself by listen to a snippet of this new collaboration between Jack U and Florence + the Machine.

Listen to a snippet of “Constellation” – New single by Jack U Featuring Florence + the Machine

Listen to another snippet from Skrillex’s snapchat! Of Constellation around your heart ☄ pic.twitter.com/3f1q2VOqdE — Florence Updates (@FATMUpdates) March 19, 2016