Watch: Gruff Rhys – ‘American Interior’ video

Gruff Rhys is releasing his new solo album on 5 May – called American Interior, the album tracks the singer’s voyage across the US following in the footsteps of his ancestor.

The title track for the album was released last month, and today the former Super Furry Animal has revealed the video for it:

If you want to know more about the video, I’ll let Gruff explain:

The American Interior music video is directed by Dylan Goch and is a distillation of what happened when he followed me on an investigative concert tour of the USA in 2012 in search of the remains of explorer John Evans (1770-1799). It features a 1 meter tall avatar of said explorer. It was designed by Pete Fowler and built by The Felt Mistress. No special effects, colour tints, filters or animation were used in the editing – it’s all pretty much as it happened. You had to be there – and now you can!